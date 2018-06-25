Amarnath Yatra: Nirmala Sitharaman visits Baltal base camp to review security arrangements for pilgrims

Baltal: Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Chief of Army Staff, General Bipin Rawat on Monday visited Baltal Base Camp to review security arrangements for Amarnath Yatra. The two-month-long pilgrimage to the 3,880-metre high cave shrine of Amarnath will commence on June 28.

Sitharaman and General Rawat were received by Lt Gen Ranbir Singh, Northern Army Commander and LT Gen AK Bhatt, Chinar Cops Commander. Sitharaman was briefed about the security and administrative arrangements for the Amarnath Yatra.

She was subsequently given an update by the Chinar Corps Commander in Badami Bagh Cantonment on the latest security scenario in the Kashmir Valley including details of counter infiltration and counter-terrorist operations, undertaken in the recent past.

She also appreciated the effectiveness of the intelligence and operational grids and commanded the commanders’ troops for the excellent operational successes, which has contributed significantly towards improving the security environment in Kashmir Valley.

Sitharaman also interacted with the Jammu and Kashmir Governor NN Vohra at Raj Bhavan in Srinagar and discussed the overall security situation in the Valley. On a related note, Governor Vohra also reviewed the security preparations for Amarnath Yatra. More than three lakh pilgrims visit the Amarnath Shrine every year.

In the wake of the Yatra, security is being deployed at the base camp for the pilgrims. Other facilities like drinking water, toilets, and clean halls for stay, inquiry counters, transport, communication, and banking have also been set up at the Yatri Niwas in Jammu.