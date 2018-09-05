‘Allahabad High Court directs UP Govt to file progress report in lynching case within two weeks’

Allahabad: The Allahabad High Court on Wednesday directed the state government to file a progress report on the investigation into the killing of retired policeman Abdul Samad Khan within two weeks.

The counsel for the state government informed the court that seven accused, including three visible in CCTV footage, were arrested. The bench comprising Chief Justice DB Bhosale and Justice Yashwant Varma fixed September 24 for the next hearing. Khan was beaten by three people with rods in Shivkuti area of Allahabad on September 3. He later succumbed to injuries.

A retired policeman, Khan was attacked when he went out of his house for some work. The accused attacked him with rods and beat him till he fell unconscious. The incident was recorded by a CCTV camera installed nearby. Khan’s family members and police took him to a hospital but after a few hours of treatment he succumbed to injuries. An FIR was lodged against 10 people, police said.