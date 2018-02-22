Allahabad: The Allahabad High Court on Thursday rejected a petition seeking a re-investigation of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath‘s alleged role in the 2007 riots in Gorakhpur. Petitioners had requested an independent Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into his alleged role in the Gorakhpur riots.

Adityanath was the Lok Sabha MP from Gorakhpur at the time. A bench of judges, headed by Justices Krishna Murari and AC Sharma, delivered the verdict.

Earlier in May last year, the Uttar Pradesh Government was denied permission to the Allahabad High Court for the trial of Chief Minister Adityanath in the 2007 Gorakhpur riots matter. The Allahabad High Court had exempted Adityanath from personal appearance and also allowed to ratify the writ petition.

The petition was filed by Mohammad Asad Hayat and Parvez which demanded a probe against Yogi Adityanath under sections 302, 307, 153A, 395 and 295 of the Indian Panel Code. In an FIR filed at Cantonment police station of Gorakhpur, it was alleged that Adityanath and some other Bharatiya Janata Party leaders had incited the communal violence and riots in Gorakhpur.