Aligning with SP is Congress’ political bankruptcy: Mayawati

Lucknow: Taking on Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav over corruption and ‘tacit understanding’ with the BJP, BSP supremo Mayawati on Saturday said the Congress bid to align with the ruling SP for the Uttar Pradesh assembly polls was a reflection of its political bankruptcy.

Also Read: Mayawati appeals Muslim voters to exercise their right to vote wisely

She also alleged Samajwadi Party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav of conniving with his son and termed the Yadav family feud a “drama”.

“Mulayam Singh with his son Akhilesh, has been engaged in a drama with the sole aim to divert the people’s attention from the failure of the Akhilesh government,” Mayawati told media persons here.

“In a clever conspiracy, Mulayam rendered Shivpal Yadav a sacrificial lamb,” she said referring to the ‘war’ between Mulayam Singh and Akhilesh that had led to speculations of a split in the party.

Mayawati also had a go at the Congress saying the party was on “life support” in the state.

“It’s not just the Samajwadi Party’s family drama but the Congress’ extreme power hungry face that has been exposed. The alliance may not have materialised yet, but it has exposed how the Congress has accepted to bow down before the tainted SP.

“By doing this, the Congress’ top leadership has proven that their party indeed is on a ventilator. Such pathetic is their condition in UP that despite their top leader holding rallies, the party is unable to even find candidates,” she said targeting Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi.

“They even sacrificed their Chief Ministerial candidate Sheila Dikshit and accepted Akhilesh — the symbol of Jungleraj –,… This reflects the extent of Congress’ political bankruptcy,” said Mayawati.

Calling on the people to vote for the Bahujan Samaj Party, she said the Samajwadi Party was a “sinking ship”.

“Because of its misdeeds, faulty policies and tacit hobnobbing with the Bharatiya Janata Party, Samajwadi Party’s ship is now going to sink.

“Akhilesh government’s criminal, anarchic and corrupt face has been exposed and the people of the state are so disillusioned that return of the Samajwadi Party is not difficult but impossible,” she added.