Alert sounded in UP as SP ‘war’ gets ugly

Lucknow: A high alert has been sounded across Uttar Pradesh after the ongoing war in the ruling Samajwadi Party (SP) turned for worse on Friday with expulsion of Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav and General Secretary Ram Gopal Yadav.

Officials said instructions have been sent to all District Magistrates and police chiefs following protests by Akhilesh supporters. Security meanwhile has been beefed up outside the SP headquarters in the state capital, the Chief Minister’s residence, and the house of party chief Mulayam Singh Yadav.