Alauddin Khilji’s character in Padmaavat reminded Jaya Prada of Azam Khan

Mumbai: Bollywood actor turned politician Jaya Prada compared Samajwadi Party Leader Azam Khan with Padmaavat’s Alaudin Khilji. On Saturday Jaya Prada said that, when she was watching Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh starrer Padamaavat, Khilji’s character in the Sanjay leela Bhansali’s movie reminded her of Azam Khan. She also claimed that the cruelty of Khilji in the film reminded her of the time when Azam Khan harassed her during the election, when they were contesting.

Talking to the ANI reporter, Jaya Prada said, “When I was watching Padmaavat, Khilji’s character reminded me of Azam Khan ji, how he had harassed me during elections when I was contesting”.

When I was watching #Padmaavat , Khilji’s character reminded me of Azam Khan ji, how he had harassed me during elections when I was contesting: Jaya Prada pic.twitter.com/NVRi59aK8A

The tiff between the two is not new. In 2009, Azam Khan supporters openly campaigned against the party candidate, Jaya Prada. She even accused Khan of circulating vulgar material to tarnish her image in 2009, stating that she would complain to the Election Commission about it.

Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s magnum opus, Padmaavat stars Ranveer Singh as Alaudin Khilji, Deepika Padukone as Padmavati and Shahid Kapoor as MahaRawal Ratan Singh. The film is based on 13th century Sultan of Delhi. The film faced controversy due to name and there were claims that the historical facts were twisted, later the name Padmavati was changed to Padmaavat.