Akhilesh will remain as Uttar Pradesh CM face, says Mulayam Singh

Lucknow (UP): Samajwadi Party (SP) supremo Mulayam Singh on Tuesday assured his son and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav that he will be the chief ministerial face of the party in the upcoming state assembly election.

According to sources in the Mulayam camp, the Samajwadi Party patriarch reportedly maintained that he will remain the party’s national president.

Mulayam Singh Yadav also urged Akhilesh to withdraw the letter he had sent to the Election Commission (EC) claiming support of 212 out of 229 MLAs.

Akhilesh Yadav had a 90-minute meeting with his father this morning. Mulayam Singh’s confidante Shivpal Yadav and close aide Amar Singh were not present at the meeting, said reports.