Akhilesh meets father twice as Mulayam mulls next move

Lucknow: Even as SP patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav is believed to be mulling his next move subsequent to the EC declaring his son and UP Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav as the party President, the latter has already called on his father twice since Monday evening.

Mulayam Singh was beaten on Monday in a battle of supremacy in the ruling Samajwadi Party (SP) by his son, as the Election Commission (EC) recognised Akhilesh Yadav as the National President of the party and allotted the party symbol of cycle to his faction.

Since the EC humbling, Mulayam Singh is said to be pondering his next move.

While there is no official word on the strategy in the mind of the 77-year-old patriarch, sources on Tuesday said the veteran politician has yet not made up his mind on whether to sit quiet or take the battle ahead by contesting against the Akhilesh camp in the state assembly election.

Aware that any such move could dent his credentials as well as the party’s prospects in the election, Akhilesh met his father twice in a span of 12 hours, apparently to pacify him and ensure that he does not pit himself against the official party candidates.

The Samajwadi Party has forged an alliance with the Congress and any contest posed by Mulayam could have an adverse impact on its prospects.

Informed sources said that Mulayam, during both meetings, heard out his son but remained belligerent on the developments, thus making room for speculation that he could eventually throw his hat in the electoral ring.

It is, however, more or less confirmed that the Mulayam faction will not approach the court over the issue.

The former UP Chief Minister has also reportedly handed over a list of some four dozen party leaders loyal to him, whom he wants to be given tickets for the assembly seats of their choice. This is likely to become a bone of contention between father and son.