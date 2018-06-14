Akhilesh sees BJP conspiracy in bungalow damage dispute

Lucknow : Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav on Wednesday alleged a BJP “conspiracy” to malign him over the reported damage to the official bungalow vacated by him, prompting the state government and the ruling party to hit back.

Stung by a letter written on Tuesday by the state governor to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath about the damage seen at the house, Yadav said Ram Naik had the RSS, and not the Constitution, in his soul.

“It’s a conspiracy of the BJP after its humiliating defeat in the bye-elections in Gorakhpur, Phulpur, Kairana and Noorpur. It is rattled after these repeated defeats,” he told reporters at a hurriedly called press conference here.

The state government reacted barely an hour later, hurling accusation at him.

Yadav had vacated the Lucknow house in compliance with a Supreme Court order that barred allocation of official accommodation to former UP chief ministers.