Akhilesh releases SP manifesto; Mulayam, Shivpal skip event

Lucknow : Apparently feeling isolated in the party he groomed for over two decades, Mulayam Singh Yadav on Sunday gave a miss to Samajwadi Party’s release of manifesto which promised a host of schemes for all round development of poll-bound Uttar Pradesh.

Riding on the crest of “kaam bolta hai” (work speaks) slogan, Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav, in his new role as the Samajwadi Party national president, announced a slew of schemes which prioritise development of the state.

The manifesto announced distribution of laptops, Kanya Vidya Dhan, Samajwadi Pension, laying of Purvanchal Expressway and establishing Janeshwar Mishra model villages besides improving helplines for police and women in distress.

The Chief Minister directed all candidates to prepare a roadmap for development of their respective Assembly constituencies. “The manifesto is a ‘sankalp’ (pledge) to form future government,” the 43-year-old SP chief said, exuding confidence that his party will sweep 300 of the 403 seats, far more than the 224 seats it had won in 2012.

A highlight of the 32-page manifesto carrying photographs of both Akhilesh and Mulayam, but not of Shivpal, was Samajwadi Kisan Kosh for farmers to purchase seeds and fertilisers.

However, Mulayam and his brother Shivpal as also Akhilesh’s aide Ramgopal Yadav were conspicuous by their absence from the stage shared by top SP leaders, though the party mentor arrived after the press conference was over, blaming the delay on traffic on roads leading to SP headquarters.

Mulayam later remained closeted with Akhilesh and his wife Dimple, both of whom returned on learning he had reached after senior minister Azam Khan rushed to the patriarch’s bungalow to bring him to the event where posters carried the photo of both father and son. –PTI