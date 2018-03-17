Akhilesh, Maya poster outside SP office

Lucknow: Poster with pictures of Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav and Bahujan Samajwadi Party (BSP) supremo Mayawati was seen outside Samajwadi Party (SP) office in Lucknow on Friday.

The two parties were arch rivals till the recently held bypolls in Uttar Pradesh. But, the BSP extended its support to the SP candidates in Gorakhpur and Phulpur Lok Sabha bypolls. As a result, the SP candidates won both the Lok Sabha seats.

The development has fuelled speculations that considering the 2014 general election results, both Akhilesh and Mayawati may join hands to take on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the 2019 general elections in Uttar Pradesh, which has 80 Lok Sabha seats. In 2014, the BJP had won 71 seats and its National Democratic Alliance (NDA) ally Apna Dal bagged two seats in UP.