Akhilesh announces financial help for victims

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav on Wednesday announced financial assistance of Rs 50,000 for the seriously injured and Rs 25,000 for those sustaining minor injuries in the train accident in Kanpur.

Yadav has directed officials to ensure prompt and proper treatment of the injured and warned that there should be no carelessness in treatment and relief to the accident victims and has also instructed district officials to extend all help to and cooperate with the railway authorities in carrying out rescue and relief operations.