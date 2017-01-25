Akali Dal’s manifesto promises 20 lakh jobs

Ludhiana : Punjab’s ruling Shiromani Akali Dal on Tuesday released its poll manifesto, promising 20 lakh jobs and free tube well connections to all farmers among other things.

Akali Dal president and Punjab deputy chief minister Sukhbir Singh Badal said if the party comes to power, it would provide 20 lakh jobs for the youth.

“All 12,000 villages in Punjab will have sewerage, water supply and complete concrete roads and gullies and solar lights. We will make Punjab villages at par with urban sectors. That is my priority,” Badal told media in Ludhiana.

“In urban areas, our focus will be on power sector. We will make electricity supply lines underground to reduce technical faults and power theft. We will strengthen security in cities, towns and villages and provide CCTV everywhere,” Badal said.

Among other things, to revive the state’s trade sector, the Akali Dal promised that traders with a turnover of up to Rs 2 crore will not require maintaining account books and will be allowed self-certification and pay lumpsum tax.