Ajit Doval remarks on J&K status cause a flutter

Mumbai: Even as petitions on Article 35A are pending in the Supreme Court seeking abrogation of the separate constitution of Jammu and Kashmir, National Security Adviser Ajit Doval has opened a Pandora’s Box by declaring that the separate constitution of J&K is an “aberration” and that the sovereignty of India could never be compromised.

Speaking at the launch of a book on Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on Tuesday, Doval said that sovereignty “cannot be a diluted and ill-defined”. He also said that when the British left, “they probably did not want to leave India as a strong sovereign state.’’ The People’s Democratic Party lost no time in hitting back at Doval for terming a separate constitution for Jammu and Kashmir as an “abberation” and said those who believe in accession of the state to the Union of India should also have faith in the instrument of accession.

“Anyone who believes and endorses the accession of Jammu and Kashmir with India should also have faith in the clause 8 of the Instrument of Accession which provides for internal sovereignty of the state,” PDP chief spokesperson Rafi Ahmad Mir said in a statement. Mir said such unwarranted remarks of the NSA when Kashmir valley was witnessing a political turmoil, showed his “insensitivity” towards the people of the state.