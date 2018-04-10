Aishwarya Rai: 5 interesting facts about Lalu Prasad Yadav’s to-be daughter-in-law

It is now a known fact that Lalu Prasad Yadav’s eldest son Tej Pratap is set to get engaged to Aishwarya Rai, the grand-daughter of former Bihar CM, Daroga Prasad Rai. According to reports, Tej Pratap will get engaged to Aishwarya Rai on April 18 at Maurya Hotel in Patna and the duo is likely to get married on May 12 at Patna’s Bihar Veterinary College.

Meanwhile, as soon as reports of Tej Pratap’s wedding came out, the bride’s name, Aishwarya Rai, started trending on social media. Here are key facts about Lalu’s would-be daughter-in-law:

Aishwarya did her schooling at Notre Dame Academy in Patna, moved to Delhi, did her Bachelor’s degree in History from Delhi University’s Miranda House college and holds an MBA from Amity University.

Aishwarya hails from Chhapra and is the granddaughter of ex-chief minister of state Daroga Prasad Rai. And as per the reports, her nickname is Jhipsi – a word used to refer to light rains in Bihar.

Aishwarya is the eldest among her siblings. She has one sister, Ayushi Rai, and a brother, Apurva Rai.

Ayushi is an engineer by profession and Apurva is pursuing law.

As per reports, Aishwarya was Rabri Devi’s choice.

Last year, Rabri Devi sparked controversy saying she would prefer ‘sanskari’, ‘desi girls’ who would “take care of the house, respect elders” and “not those who go to malls and cinema halls” as her daughters-in-law.