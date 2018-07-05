Airport Authority of India Recruitment 2018: AAI release 908 jobs vacancy
Airport Authority of India (AAI) has released notification for job and around 908 Manager and Junior Executive posts are vacant. The job list can be found on the official website https://www.aai.aero/. The online application for the same will began from July 16 and and the last date to fill the application form is August 16. The examination will be held between September 11 to September 14, 2018. The maximum age limit for the post of manager is 32-year-old and for junior executive, the maximum age is 27 years as on June 30, 2018.
Airports Authority of India Recruitment 2018: Steps to Apply
1: Log on to the official website- aai.aero.
2: Click on the link- ‘AAI Recruitment 2018 for 908 Jr Executive and Manager’, which is under the Careers tab.
3: Upload scanned copy of your latest passport sized coloured photograph and signature.
4: Complete the online application and submit.
5: Make the payment and keep a copy for future use.
