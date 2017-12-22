Air quality back to ‘severe plus or emergency’ across NCR

New Delhi : Air quality in the National Capital Region (NCR), including Delhi, deteriorated to ‘severe plus or emergency’ category on Thursday after a hiatus of 36 days.

With the NCR wreathed in smog since Wednesday, pollution levels witnessed a spike due to several meteorological factors. Delhi is facing an emergency situation for the past many hours.

“At present, the wind speed is a low 1.8 miles per second. The winds blowing from the north have helped in the temperature drop,” an official at the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) told IANS. On Thursday, major pollutant PM2.5 (particles suspended in air with diameter less than 2.5 micrometers) was above 300 units across the NCR, with Vasundhara in Ghaziabad and Anand Vihar in east Delhi the most polluted areas.