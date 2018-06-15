AIIMS MBBS results 2018: AIIMS to declare results of MBBS entrance exam results on June 18 at 6 pm, check result at aiimsexams.org
The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) will release the results of MBBS Entrance Exam 2018 on June 18 at 6 pm. Candidates who have appeared for the examination can check their results on AIIMS official website aiimsexams.org.
The entrance examination for admission to MBBS course was conducted on May 26 and May 27, the exams were conducted in two shifts on both the days. According to NDTV, after the announcement of the entrance exam result, AIIMS will release the counseling schedule.
The ranks of the candidates will be determined on the basis of the marks scored by them in the exam. In case of two students securing same marks, the tie will be resolved in the following manner:
- The candidate with higher percentile in Biology will be given a higher ranking.
- In case two students have the same percentile in Biology, the candidate with higher percentile in Chemistry will be given a higher ranking.
- In case of a tie in both biology and chemistry, the candidate with higher percentile in Physics will be given a higher ranking.
- In case, two candidates have the same percentile in Biology, Chemistry, and Physics, the candidate older by age will be ranked higher.
Steps to check AIIMS MBBS results 2018:
Step 1. Log on the official website, aiimsexams.org
Step 2. On the homepage, click on the result link
Step 3. Enter your roll number and other details
Step 4. On submitting the same, the results will be displayed on the screen
Step 5. Download and take print out of the same for future use.