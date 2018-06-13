AIIMS entrance examination result will be out on this date, read to know more
Over two lakh students have appeared for All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) entrance exam and the result will be announced on June 18. “The result of AIIMS MBBS 2018 examination will be declared on June 18 evening,” confirmed an official from the AIIMS examination cell to Hindustan Times. Students who appeared for the examination can check the result on the official website iimsexams.org from 6 pm onwards.
The counselling process will begin from July. The examination was held in two shifts, morning and afternoon in online mode on May 26 and May 27. According to students physics papers was tough while the biology paper was easy “I found Physics paper very tough due to lengthy and complicated calculation nad Biology paper easy. GK and Logical reasoning, Chemistry along with logical reasoning and general knowledge was of moderate level,” said a student to Hindustan Times.
The exam had 200 questions and it was multiple choice questions and reason assertion-based questions having one mark each. For a correct answer one mark will be awarded, and for a wrong answer 1/3 marks will be deducted.