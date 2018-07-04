AIEEA results delayed, ICAR to announce new dates soon
It seems that wait for results for candidates who appeared for ICAR AIEEA entrance examination is not getting over soon. The candidates who have appeared for ICAR AIEEA entrance examination will have to wait for results, as the Indian Council of Agricultural Research or ICAR, has said in a notification that the result has been delayed and the new date for the announcement of it will be announced soon.
The official notification on the website of ICAR AIEEA 2018 said, “The previous schedule date of Declaration of result has been withdrawn on account of administrative reasons and the fresh date will be intimated in due course.” The ICAR results will be released on the websites www.icar.org.in and www.aieea.net.
Steps to check ICAR AIEEA results 2018:
Step 1- Candidates need to visit the official website www.icar.org.in and www.aieea.net
Step 2- Then on the homepage of the website, click on the link for “Student Login”.
Step 3- Candidates need to enter details such as Application Number and Password
Step 4- Submit the details by clicking on “Login” button.
Step 5- On submitting the details, your result will appear on the screen
Step 6- Download and take a print out of the result for future reference.