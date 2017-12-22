Aide released Jaya video: Dhinakaran

Chennai : Sidelined AIADMK leader T T V Dhinakaran on Thursday said a video purportedly showing former chief minister J Jayalalithaa in a hospital was a “private” one shot by her confidante V K Sasikala and claimed it was released by an aide without his knowledge.

Breaking his silence on the issue a day after the video was released by a loyalist, Dhinakaran claimed that top functionaries of the ruling AIADMK, including chief minister K Palaniswami, were aware of its existence.

“It is a private video…shot by Chinnamma (Sasikala) on the request of Amma (Jayalalithaa) who wanted to know how she looked,” he said. Dhinakaran said the video was shot in November last year.

He said he had received the video from Sasikala (his aunt) prior to her leaving for Bengaluru to serve a four-year jail term in connection with the Rs 66.66 crore disproportionate assets case.

The former MP also claimed that many senior party functionaries had earlier urged Sasikala to release the video but she had refused.

The video had not been released as “Amma was in a nightie”, he said.

“I am disappointed because the video should not have been telecast in public .. he (Vetrivel) has suddenly released it without our knowledge,” the sidelined leader said.

Vetrivel told him he had released the purported video due to “mental agony,” Dhinakaran said, adding he had done so with a view to “protect his present leader,” i.e Sasikala.

He also denied Vetrivel doing it with any intention of deriving “political mileage,” referring to today’s bypoll to the RK Nagar Assembly seat, where Dhinakaran is an independent candidate.

Dhinakaran, however, said he will submit the video before an inquiry commission probing the circumstances leading to the hospitalisation, medical treatment provided to the late Jayalalithaa and her death, if he was summoned.