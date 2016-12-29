Free Press Journal
AIADMK wants Bharat Ratna, Nobel and Magsaysay for Jayalalithaa

— By IANS | Dec 29, 2016 04:18 pm
(FILES) This file photo taken on May 23, 2016 shows Jayalalithaa Jayaram, leader of All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK), taking part in a swearing-in ceremony as chief minister of Tamil Nadu state in Chennai. Jayalalithaa Jayaram, the chief minister of south India's Tamil Nadu state and one of the country's most popular political leaders, died after a prolonged illness, hospital authorities announced late December 5, 2016 night. / AFP PHOTO / ARUN SANKAR(FILES) This file photo taken on May 23, 2016 shows Jayalalithaa Jayaram, leader of All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK), taking part in a swearing-in ceremony as chief minister of Tamil Nadu state in Chennai. Jayalalithaa Jayaram, the chief minister of south India's Tamil Nadu state and one of the country's most popular political leaders, died after a prolonged illness, hospital authorities announced late December 5, 2016 night. / AFP PHOTO / ARUN SANKAR

Chennai: Tamil Nadu’s ruling AIADMK party on Thursday requested the Union government to declare their late leader and former Chief Minister J.Jayalalithaa’s birthday as the National Farmers’ Day and award her with Bharat Ratna posthumously.

The party also resolved to whatever was necessary so that Jayalalithaa is awarded the Nobel Peace Prize and the Ramon Magsaysay award for implementing various welfare schemes.

The party passed a resolution to this effect at his general council meeting held here.


According to the resolution Jayalalithaa had always called herself as a farmer and has implemented several welfare schemes for the farmers as the state Chief Minister.

The birthday of late Prime Minister Chaudhary Charan Singh – December 23 – is commemorated as Kisan Divas or Farmer’s Day.

