AIADMK seeks home ministry support to end Puducherry tussle

Puducherry : The opposition AIADMK (Amma) in the Union Territory of Puducherry on Tuesday urged the Home Ministry to intervene immediately to end the ongoing tussle between Lt Governor Kiran Bedi and the Congress government over a host of issues.

The party’s legislature wing leader A Anbalagan told reporters that this ‘chaotic situation’ arising out of this tussle had put many medical college aspirants in an embarrassing position. They had already suffered enough due to alleged scams in admission to PG courses in private medical colleges and deemed universities in Puducherry, he said.

Anbalagan said the mutual accusations between Bedi and the government on medical admission issue has virtually thrown the administration out of gear.

The Home Ministry which has direct control over the Union Territory, should intervene and bring the tussle between the two constitutional authorities to an end at the earliest. When his attention was drawn to the Lt Gover-nor seeking a CBI probe into alleged scams in admissions to private medical colleges in PG courses here,Anbalagan said the probe should be spread over admissions done in the last three years.