AIADMK says disqualified MLAs sure to return; rebels rubbish talks of desertions

Chennai : The ruling AIADMK on Tuesday asserted that the return of 18 disqualified MLAs to the party was “bound to happen” even as the rebels dismissed talks of desertions in their camp and said they continued to back their leader T T V Dhinakaran.

Senior leader and Fisheries Minister D Jayakumar said those who have accepted late chief ministers M G Ramachandran (AIADMK founder) and J Jayalalithaa as their ‘eternal leaders,’ will come back to the party fold.

The AIADMK’s mouthpiece, ‘Namathu Puratchi Thalaivi Amma,’ also extended an indirect invitation to the disqualified MLAs to return to the party.

Their comments come a day after Tamil Nadu Chief Minister party top leader K Palaniswami welcomed the idea of the disqualified MLAs returning to the AIADMK.

However, the disqualified MLAs on Tuesday hit out at the ruling party and its leaders, accusing them of spreading rumours that there were differences in the Dhinkaran camp.

Talking to reporters here, they said all of them remained united and attempts to break the camp would be futile.

Speculations about possibility of a section of the disqualified MLAs coming back to AIADMK have been doing rounds ever since Thanga Tamilselvan, a key loyalist of the sidelined leader, announced his decision to withdraw his plea in the court challenging his disqualification as an MLA.