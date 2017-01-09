AIADMK chief Sasikala inaugurates a conclave, to be addressed by southern CMs

Chennai: AIADMK General Secretary V K Sasikala today inaugurated a conclave of a well-known media group here that is to be addressed by Chief Ministers from southern states during the course of the two day event.

Sharing the dais with Tamil Nadu Chief Minister O Panneerselvam, Sasikala in her first major media event since her elevation, lit the lamp to mark its formal inauguration.

She, however, did not make any formal speech.

Sasikala, appointed to the party’s top post on December 29 following the demise of her predecessor J Jayalalithaa, was also seen turning emotional when a photo tribute was paid to the late Chief Minister, with whom the AIADMK leader shared a 33-year friendship.

Tears rolled out of the 62-year-old party chief as the photo tribute was beamed on a giant screen in the hall.

Sasikala, who has been described by Jayalalithaa as her “Udanpirava sagothari” (sister but not of blood relation), was seen wiping her eyes as the short presentation ended.

Sasikala then left due to her other commitments while Panneerselvam stayed back.

She during a brief talk with an English news channel said that late Chief Minister had lots of affection for the media and would have participated in this event.

Paneerselvam told the channel that India Today magazine was objective in its news reports.

Earlier addressing the gathering, the Chief Minister, read out a speech in English where he said the state attracts the third largest FDI in the country, amid thunderous applause.

He lauded Jayalalithaa’s contribution to the development of Tamil Nadu and said her vision will be taken forward.

Earlier, Sasikala shared the dais with Panneerselvam and Aroon Purie, Chairman & Editor-in-Chief of the India Today Group, which is jointly organizing the event with Puthiya Thalaimurai Tamil channel.

The Chief Ministers from southern states, besides leading film star Kamal Haasan, are expected to address the conclave, which ends tomorrow.