AIADMK cadres assault Sasikala Pushpa’s lawyer in Chennai

Chennai: Suspended All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) MP Sasikala Pushpa’s lawyer was on Wednesday attacked by the party cadres.

The incident took place when four lawyers of Pushpa’s team had gone to the AIADMK headquarters to submit a letter.

Pushpa who filed a petition in Supreme Court, demanding a probe into the death of J. Jayalalithaa, had earlier said that proper inquiry should be done as the people of the state want to know the actual reason behind the death of the former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister.

Pushpa filed a writ petition in the Supreme Court earlier on Sunday urging it to order for a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the death.