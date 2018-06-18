Ahmed Patel meets Mamata

NEW DELHI: Despite having difference of opinion on the Delhi government’s standoff with the LG, senior Congress leader Ahmed Patel on Sunday met TMC chief Mamata Banerjee, indicating that the Congress would be interested in being a part of the opposition coalition against the ruling BJP.

Patel, who had come to meet Banerjee with flowers and a big fruit basket, was warmly invited inside the Bangla Bhavan in Chanakyapuri by the West Bengal chief minister.

According to Trinamool Congress sources, Patel’s visit indicates the interest of the Congress and the importance of Banerjee in cobbling together a coalition of opposition parties.

“Ahmed Patel meeting Banerjee is politically significant as it is likely that he has been directed by Congress leader Sonia Gandhi to meet the chief minister. Banerjee today is in the leading role of uniting all opposition parties aganst BJP. And Congress obviously wants to be a part of it,” a TMC source said.

The meet took place in the backdrop of difference of opinion between the Congress and other opposition parties on supporting Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal against the Centre and Delhi LG Anil Baijal.