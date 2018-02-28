Ahead of Holi, Delhi University girl says balloons with semen were thrown at her, police trying to contact girl

New Delhi: A Delhi University college student has claimed in a social media post that a group of unidentified men allegedly threw a “semen-filled” balloon at her recently. Police said the incident has come to their knowledge and they are trying to contact the girl so that an investigation can take place.

“We have not received any complaint regarding this yet,” a senior police official said.

In her Instagram post on February 24, the girl, who is from the northeast, said, “I went out with a friend for lunch to a cafe in Amar Colony Market. At around five when heading back in a rickshaw there came flying my way a liquid-filled balloon hitting me in the hip where it burst open, its content seeping into my dress.

“It dried white on my black leggings… I did not guess what it really was. Only when I returned to my hostel to hear another friend of mine talking about semen-flinging,” she said.

“Not a single person in that busy market batted a single eyelid at the sight of men throwing such balloons,” she said in the post.

The student recalled the ordeal she underwent and said, “Ever since in moved to this city seven months ago, I ‘ve been bumped by more than once by men.”

“All accidentally of course. Hands have patted on me inappropriately,” she said adding that she has also been called derogatory names.

The Delhi University had yesterday announced elaborate internal and external security arrangements on campus, hostels and other colleges to counter any possible threat under the garb of Holi celebrations.