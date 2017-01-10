AgustaWestland case: Delhi HC issues notice to Sanjeev Tyagi on plea against his bail

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Tuesday issued a notice to former Indian Air Force chief S.P. Tyagi’s cousin Sanjeev Tyagi on a plea challenging bail granted to him in VVIP chopper scam case.

A Delhi court on Wednesday last week granted bail to Sanjeev Tyagi, and S.P. Tyagi, and lawyer Gautam Khaitan in VVIP scam, saying that no purpose would be served by keeping them in custody.

Special CBI Judge Arvind Kumar gave relief to both the accused on a personal bond of Rs. 2 lakh each and surety of like amount while imposing certain conditions on them.

The court warned them not to tamper with the evidence or try to influence the witnesses.

The court had earlier granted bail to 72-year-old former IAF chief Tyagi, saying that Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has failed to state the alleged bribe amount and when it was paid.

The CBI yesterday opposed the bail granted to former Indian Air Force chief S.P. Tyagi in the case.

Tyagi, who retired in 2007, his cousin Sanjeev and Khaitan were arrested on December 9, 2016, by the CBI in connection with the case which relates to procurement of 12 VVIP choppers from the UK-based firm during the UPA-2 regime.