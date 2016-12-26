AgustaWestland case: Delhi court grants bail to former IAF S P Tyagi

New Delhi: In a major relief, former air force chief Air Chief Marshal (retired) S.P. Tyagi was on Monday granted bail in the Agusta Westland case.

Tyagi has been granted bail on Rs. two lakh security.

A Delhi court hearing the matter directed the former air chief not to leave Delhi-NCR and not to tamper with evidence.

The court will hear the bail plea of the other two accused- Sanjeev Tyagi and Gautam Khaitan on January 4.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) counsel earlier on December 23 requested the court not to disclose evidences to anyone saying that if the evidence gathered will be disclose, there would be implication on future investigation.

The Patiala House court had on December 17 remanded the trio to judicial custody till December 30 as their CBI custody ended.

Earlier, the CBI had moved the court seeking a 10-day custody to interrogate Tyagi and the other accused in the case.

Tyagi has been accused of influencing the deal in favour of Agusta Westland during his tenure as the IAF chief.

He has, however, repeatedly denied the allegations.