‘Agusta agent used cover of scribe to contact Fernandes’

New Delhi : Former Samata Party leader Jaya Jaitly on Thursday claimed that arms middleman Christian Michel, who has been named in the CBI charge sheet in the AgustaWestland chopper scam, used the cover of a journalist to contact then defence minister George Fernandes.

“Christian Michel used the cover of a journalist to contact then defence minister George Fernandes. He told me that was a cover, when I met him. On my asking why he needs a cover, he said that he published this magazine. He then started telling me how much he gained the confidence of very important people in the government over the years and gave as an example that he used to report to Narasimha Rao on Sonia Gandhi’s visits abroad like if she had a meeting in London, whom would she meet, where will she stay,” Jaitly told ANI.

“I wrote about this in my memoir because I felt it was important in the present context of this AgustaWestland thing still in the air. This incident happened when George Fernandes was the defence minister and probably everybody thought that this minister was as purchasable as others used to be,” she added, referring to her autobiography, ‘Life among the Scorpions, Memoirs of a Woman in Indian Politics’, slated for release on November 1.