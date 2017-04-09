After Ravindra Gaikwad incident, Centre mulling ‘no-fly’ list

A flying ban is meant to prevent future unruly behaviour, not to punish past behaviour. Jayant Sinha, Jr Civil Aviation Minister.

New Delhi : The government is planning a national “no-fly” list to keep unruly passengers off flights, junior Civil Aviation Minis-ter Jayant Sinha said on Saturday, even while defending the decision to revoke an air travel ban on controversi- al Shiv Sena MP Ravindra Gaikwad.

In a series of tweets, Sinha insisted that investigation into cases lodged against Gaikwad — accused of assaulting an elderly Air India employee on board a flight last month — would continue and that the safety and security of passengers and crew was the government’s priority.

Sinha pointed out that the case registered against Gaikwad by Delhi Police includes “Sections 308 (culpable homicide) and 355 (assault)”. The minister added that “police investigation is under way, FIRs have been filed, and justice will surely be delivered”.

“Unruly/disruptive behaviour will result in severe consequences. This includes police action for a specific incident as well as being placed on a no-fly list,” the Hazaribagh MP wrote, adding, “The civil aviation ministry is strengthening rules so that a national no-fly list can be implemented, such incidents can be prevented, and safety improved.”

Air India and five other airlines banned the Shiv Sena MP from flying hours after videos of the alleged assault went viral on social media. The ban was lifted on Friday after the civil aviation ministry intervened, following Gaikwad’s apology to Parliament and letter of “regret” to minister Ashok Gajapati Raju.

Gaikwad had insisted in the Lok Sabha on Thursday while giving his version of the episode that the FIR against him be withdrawn and his party’s minister in the Union Cabinet, Heavy Industries Minister Anant Geete, had backed his demand, expressing shock over Delhi Police registering an attempt to murder case against an MP without proper investigation.

Sinha defended the decision that many say lets the MP off the hook without even an actual apology to the victim, 60-year-old Air India employee Sukumar. “A flying ban is meant to prevent future unruly behaviour, not to punish past behaviour. We now have an undertaking for future behaviour.”

Sena MP meets party boss Uddhav

Mumbai : Shiv Sena MP Ravindra Gaikwad, who was involved in a row with Air India, met party president Uddhav Thackeray on Saturday to clarify his position on the issue.

The meeting, which lasted for 10 minutes at Shiv Sena’s central office at Dadar, came after Air India and other airlines lifted the flying ban on Gaikwad after he expressed regret for assaulting an AI employee on March 23.

Neither Thakceray nor Gaikwad disclosed to reporters what transpired in the meeting. However, party sources said Gaikwad Gave his side of the story to his boss on the controversy.

Gaikwad, the MP from Osmanabad, arrived in Mumbai by the

Rajdhani Express this morning after attending Parliament proceedings earlier this week. The lawmaker boarded the train from Delhi on Friday evening, hours after the flying ban was lifted by Air India on instructions from the Civil Aviation ministry.