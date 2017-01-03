After Mulayam, Ram Gopal Yadav to knock EC’s door to stake claim to ‘cycle’

New Delhi: Amid a bitter family feud and simmering power tussle, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav’s mentor and uncle Ram Gopal Yadav will visit the Election Commission’s office at around 11:30 a.m. to seek rights to the Samajwadi Party’s symbol ‘cycle’.

“Akhilesh Yadav is our national president. We are going to the Election Commission today and say that we are Samajwadi Party and the symbol ‘cycle’ must be given to us. We will put forward our proposal to the Election Commission,” expelled leader Naresh Agarwal told the media here.

This comes a day after Akhilesh’s father and party patron Mulayam Singh Yadav staked claim to the same while asserting that the Samajwadi Party’s “election symbol is my signature”.

Mulayam yesterday claimed that the symbol – with its easy and established recall – should be considered his political property.

The 77-year-old veteran visited the Election Commission’s office last evening, accompanied by his trusted advisor and younger brother Shivpal Yadav.

“I have done no wrong, nobody can accuse me of corruption or any other wrongdoing,” Mulayam said, adding the party’s symbol is “my signature.”

At a party gathering on Sunday in Lucknow, Akhilesh was named president of the Samajwadi Party.

He then pushed his father into retirement by declaring he would now function as patron and mentor.

Mulayam and his aides like Shivpal Yadav and Amar Singh have insisted his faction is the legit Samajwadi Party.