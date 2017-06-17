After Maharashtra and MP, farmers in Rajasthan and Haryana begin agitation

Chandigarh/Jaipur : Farmers gathered at various places and blocked national highways in Haryana and Rajasthan as part of their nation-wide stir against the death of five cultivators in police firing in Madhya Pradesh and failure of the Centre to provide relief to the farming community.

In Haryana, led by Bhartiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Gurnam Singh, farmers gathered near Mohra in Ambala and blocked the highway there by parking their tractors. Apart from Ambala, farmers are also holding protests at Rohtak, Sonepat, Hisar, Sirsa, Jind, Bhiwani and Charkhi Dadri.

Singh said that the farmers will block vehicular traffic for three hours during afternoon on all national highways across Haryana.

He, however, asked the farmers to protest in a peaceful manner and let ambulance and fire brigade vehicles to pass the blockade.

A group of 62 farmers’ unions had announced that it will block traffic for three hours on all national highways across the country on Friday.

Singh said the decision to block traffic was taken to protest the killing of five farmers in police firing in Mandsaur in Madhya Pradesh and alleged failure of the government to provide relief to the farming community. The farmers are also demanding waiver of loans and implementation of Swaminathan Committee report on payment of the minimum support price (MSP).

The opposition parties, including Congress and Indian National Lok Dal (INLD), have also lent their support to the agitating farmers.

Led by former Haryana Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda, the Congress is organising a ‘Kisan Panchayat’ in Kurukshetra on Friday.

Meanwhile, INLD workers burnt the effigy of Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan near mini secretariat in Panipat, under the elevated flyover which is part of national highway, to protest the firing on farmers in Mandsaur in which five farmers were killed.

Led by former state agriculture minister Jaswinder Sandhu, INLD workers took out a protest march in Karnal demanding loan waiver for the farmers.