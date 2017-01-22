After Jallikattu stir, clamour for lifting buffalo race ban

Bengaluru : With the decks getting cleared for the bull taming festival of Jallikattu in neighbouring Tamil Nadu, there is a growing chorus for organising Kambala, a traditional annual buffalo race in marshy fields, held in the coastal districts of Karnataka.

Spurred by the Jallikattu agitation in Tamil Nadu,Kambala Committees have decided to meet in Mangaluru tomorrow to strategise their agitation. “By coming Wednesday or Thursday we are also planning an agitation in this region. By organising a large-scale agitation in Mangaluru we want to attract the attention of politicians and the whole nation.”

“Kambala lovers from Udupi and Mangaluru regions and 150-200 pairs of buffaloes will participate in it,” Kamabala Committee President Ashok Rai said.

He said “when Jallikattu has got permission, Kambala should also get it, because no violence is involved in it. It is part of our cultural heritage.”

Karnataka High Court’s division bench, headed by Chief Justice S K Mukherjee in an interim order in November 2016 had stayed holding of Kambala on a petition by PETA challenging it in view of orders passed by the Supreme Court on Jallikattu.

Kambala Committees have filed an interim application, seeking vacation of the stay.

The matter came up on Friday before the division bench of the High Court, which adjourned the case to January 30.

“Kambala has been disrupted because of PETA’s ill intentions. We have faith that we will get legal victory also. There is lot of difference between Kambala and Jallikattu,” P R Shetty, member of Kambala Committee said. —PTI