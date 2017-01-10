After east corporation, north Delhi’s civic staff goes on strike

New Delhi: A section of North Delhi Municipal Corporation (north-MCD) employees went on strike on Tuesday over non-payment of salaries, an employees union official said.

This happened even as East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC) employees — despite repeated appeals by the Delhi government — refused to withdraw their strike that started on Friday.

General Secretary of the United Front of MCD Employees Rajendra Mewati told IANS that employees joining the protest include sanitation workers, engineers, teachers and gardeners, among others.

He said the staff had not received their salaries for the last two-to-four months.

The Delhi government on Monday released Rs 119 crore to the EDMC but the agitating employees said they would call off the strike only after their salaries were credited into their bank accounts.

“Confusion was created yesterday (Monday) by spreading rumours that the strike had been called off. Due to this, sanitation workers are angry and spreading garbage on streets in protest,” Mewati said.