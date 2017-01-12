After BSF jawan, more men in uniform cry harassment

New Delhi: After the video of a BSF man showing poor quality food being served to them on the icy border in Jammu and Kashmir drew outrage, more such clips have emerged on the social media, including those of an army jawan and a CRPF constable complaining about deprivation and harassment by seniors.

Taking a serious note of video of BSF constable Tej Bahadur Yadav, the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) today asked Union Home Ministry to submit a “detailed factual report” on the complaint and action taken thereof.

As the government was trying to fend off criticism on the social media about alleged ill-treatment of men in uniform posted in inhospitable places following Yadav’s allegations, the new videos surfaced.

A clip posted by a CRPF constable was trending in the social media in which the trooper was seen demanding parity in pay and other benefits between army and paramilitary forces, citing the difficult assignments they had to undertake.

CRPF, the country’s largest paramilitary force, quickly stepped in and said it has taken “cognisance” of the issues raised by the jawan, who identified himself in the video as Jeet Singh.

“This is an old video. The jawan has service-related grievances and is seeking parity in pay and other benefits. An Inspector General rank officer of the force has already got in touch with him. We have made it clear that if there are any problems to the troops, we will address them immediately,” CRPF Director General K Durga Prasad told PTI.

Another video showed Lance Naik Y P Singh alleging “abuse” by his senior officers who oftened threatened him that he would lose his job if he did not follow their orders which included polishing their shoes.

In a report submitted to the Home Ministry today, the BSF said there was no shortage of food at the post where Yadav was serving. It said no personnel deployed at the post had complained about food when a senior BSF officer visited them a week ago, official sources said.