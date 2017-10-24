Free Press Journal
Afghan President meets Indian President Ram Nath Kovind

— By Asia News International | Oct 24, 2017 12:52 pm
New Delhi: Afghan President Ashraf Ghani met his Indian counterpart Ram Nath Kovind on Tuesday.

President Ghani, who is in New Delhi on a day-long official visit, also met India’s External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj earlier in the day and discussed bilateral and regional issues.

The visiting dignitory is expected to hold delegation-level talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.


The visit has come at a time when the Afghanistan leadership is focusing on stabilising the war-torn country and brokering peace with the Taliban rebels.

