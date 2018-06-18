Actor Prakash Raj backs Arvind Kejriwal over L-G protest, takes dig at ‘fit’ PM Modi

Taking a dig at PM Narendra Modi’s fitness video, south actor Prakash Raj has asked if he could spare some time to sort out the tussle between Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and Lt Governor Anil Baijal. He came out in support of Delhi CM who has been sitting on a dharna at Lt Governor’s home, demanding a meeting with him. Prakash Raj wrote on Twitter, “Dear supreme leader.. we know u r busy with Fitbit challenge..yoga n exercise..can u spare a minute and take a deep breath.. look around …and instruct bureaucrats to work with Chief Minister Kejriwal…(who is actually doing a good job ) and exercise your duty too..#justasking.”

Kejriwal and his three cabinet colleagues — Manish Sisodia, Gopal Rai and Satyendar Jain — have been demanding the LG’s intervention in ending the reported strike by civil servants, who are alleged to have not reported working for four months.

Besides, Prakash Raj, BJP leader and Bollywood actor Shatrughan Singha too came in support of Kejriwal on Twitter. Calling him a “gentleman politician”, he urged, “Let’s shed our arrogance/ego for the sake of Delhi and its people & work for a cause…..or else the famous song of yesteryears in the great & late Manmohan Desai’s film “Roti” may come true – “Ye public hai sab janti hai”. Lets address their genuine grievances before it’s too late Sir. Sooner the better. Jai Hind!”

Chief ministers of four other states — Karnataka, West Bengal, Kerala and Andhra Pradesh — had shot off a joint letter to PM Modi on Saturday for his intervention in ending the impasse in Delhi after the LG allegedly denied West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee permission to meet Kejriwal. On Sunday, Kejriwal himself made a personal appeal to all civil servants asking them to return to work while also assuring them that their safety will be ensured by him.