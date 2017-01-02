Activists in Meghalaya take resolution to fight social ills

Shillong : For the 20th year in a row, activists in Meghalaya celebrated the arrival of the New Year by diving into a pool filled with ice blocks with a resolution to fight social ills that plagued this north eastern state, says PTI report.

The spectacular midnight dip took place at the Saw Aiom swimming pool at Pynthor in the city where 22 activists celebrated for the 20th year without fail. Led by former influential student activist, and a convener of the Mait Shaphrang Movement (MSM), Michael Syiem, people from all walks of life took a dip at the sub-zero temperature pool, filled with ice blocks.

66-year-old Disil Nongrum who celebrated his 20th jump said the dip is special to him as he welcomed the New Year with a prayer for health, strength and wisdom to face the challenges of life.

Michael Syiem said, “The midnight dip is a sober celebration which has more to do with determination and strengthening of the inner self to face the challenges of life”.

He said, such a gutsy act would help the participants to take firm resolves for their endeavours throughout the New Year. A similar custom of midnight swim to welcome the New Year is also prevalent in Argentina and some parts of Russia.

In addition, the New Year was welcomed with full fervour by people of Meghalaya – from solemn waits in their private fireplace to parties in hotels and private places and the government sponsored midnight party at the Polo grounds. Renowned bands like Soulmate, Instinct, HEAR, Dossers Urge besides DJ Favian and DJ Knack entertained the crowd till dawn. Prior to the New Year’s countdown, the revellers were invited to take a pledge to keep the state clean and green.

An initiative of Chief Minister Mukul Sangma, the Shillong Midnight Festival is being organised by the East Khasi Hills District Arts and Culture Society. Governor V Shanmuganathan prayed for well being of the people. In his message, Shanmuganathan said, “May the New Year be a messenger of peace, joy, progress and prosperity of all. Let us pray for the blessings of God”.

Wishing people A prosperous New Year, Chief Minister Mukul Sangma in his message said, “May the spirit of unity and solidarity continue to inspire and guide us to work together in creating a more inclusive and sustainable society for the growth and prosperity of the state and the Nation as a whole”.