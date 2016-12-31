Action unconstitutional: Ram Gopal

Lucknow : Expelled Samajwadi Party General Secretary Ram Gopal Yadav on Thursday dubbed the action against him as “unconstitutional” as it was taken unilaterally.

“The action taken against me is unconstitutional. He (party President Mulayam Singh Yadav) acted even before we could respond to the show cause notice,” he told the media, soon after he and Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav were expelled from the party for six years by Mulayam Singh.

Ram Gopal Yadav also said that calling a meeting of the National Convention by him was as per the party constitution and was inevitable as some of the people at the top “had been indulging in unconstitutional work”.

“If party President indulges in unconstitutional acts, then we are left with no option but to call the National Council meeting. I have called the National Council meeting against the unconstitutional activities of the top leaders on demand of the party delegates.

“All the activities undertaken by the top leadership were unconstitutional including ticket distribution. When President of the party works unconstitutionally, I have all the right as General Secretary of the party to call the meeting,” he added.

He also urged party members to attend the convention called by him on January 1. —IANS