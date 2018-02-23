Act East policy will be made a reality, says PM Modi

Kohima : Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday expressed firm resolve that the Act East Policy would be made a reality in order to connect the people of the Northeast with South East Asian countries to foster speedy development.

He emphasised that the development of the Northeast was an essential component to realise the dream of a developed country, reports PTI.

Modi underlined improvement in connectivity of the Northeast to achieve the target. “Transformation of the region by transportation is being worked out to bring about faster development in the region,” he said.

Modi was addressing a poll rally at Tuensang Town public ground in Nagaland ahead of assembly poll on February 27.

He affirmed that the BJP-led NDA government was committed to the transformation of Nagaland.

“The dream of having a new India will go alongside with the vision of the Naga people towards having a new Nagaland,” he said.

“Unless Northeast is developed, the dream of having a developed country will not be achieved and therefore BJP government is paying special attention to the requirement of the region,” Modi said.

He flagged connectivity issue of the Nagaland and said his government was working to overcome the problem.

“Connectivity is a huge challenge in Nagaland. We are working relentlessly towards it. In less than four years, we have added 500 km of national highways. We have also planned to invest more than Rs 10,000 crore in the roads of Nagaland,” he said.

Modi lauded the efforts of the Naga people towards peace and tranquillity in the region.

He emphasised on checking leakage of developmental fund provided by the Centre and said the loopholes would be plugged with the help of technology.

“With the help of technology, we will plug the loopholes which are causing wastage of public money.”

Apparently referring to former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi’s comment that villages received only 15 paise out of Re 1 from the Centre, he said “with determination, we need to change this situation.”

“Every penny of developmental fund sanctioned by the central government should reach the grass-root level,” he said.

Dwelling on the prime focus of Naga people – solution of vexed Naga political issue, Modi asserted that his government was making all efforts with all seriousness.