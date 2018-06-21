Acid leak in Sterlite plant is severe: Vedanta

Chennai : Barely three days after the Thoothukudi district administration detected what it described as a “minor” sulphuric acid leak in the sealed Sterlite Copper smelter plant, its parent company Vedanta on Wednesday warned that the “unattended” sulphuric acid stored in eight tanks could lead to a catastrophe.

In a petition filed before the Madras High Court (Madurai Bench) seeking restoration of electricity supply to its copper smelter unit, Vedanta said there is “a severe leakage in the pipe flanges” which is submerged in the acid pool collected in the dykes around the acid storage tank. This required immediate intervention. Contending that the leakage could have been the result of sabotage, the company said, “There is a grave risk and danger as there are other tanks and there are flammable chemicals and materials within the plant area.”

The State Government had last month sealed and closed the Sterlite unit accusing it of polluting the environment. The action came against the backdrop of the police gunning down 13 anti-Sterlite protestors.

On Sunday Thoothukudi Collector had said that a minor leak had been detected in the sealed unit and said the sulphuric acid would be evacuated safely within a day.

However, the operation to evacuate the acid turned into a longer ongoing exercise.

Now Vedanta has in its petition seeking restoration of electricity supply said that the “unplanned shutdown” of the copper smelter unit has posed a threat to employees and the environment since machines and raw materials including hazardous chemicals have been stored in the premises. The company said power supply was essential to maintain emergency services and avert any danger. “Continuous monitoring of the plant is necessary. If the acid comes in contact with water, it would cause vigorous reactions,” it said.