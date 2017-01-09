Achuthanandan let off with a warning yet again

Thiruvananthapuram : Veteran CPI-M leader V S Achuthanandan on Sunday got away with yet another warning with the party leadership asking him to behave and adhere to party discipline.

This is the ninth time that Achuthanandan has been proceeded against by the party. A Politburo commission had gone through the various acts of indiscipline that Achuthanandan has been charged with, including storming out of the party conference at Alappuzha in 2015 and not returning despite passionate pleas by present General Secretary Sitaram Yechury and others.

“Achuthanandan who is now an invitee to the Central Committee has been warned and asked to speak in the state committee and not outside. Given the fact that he is one of the founders of the CPI-M in 1964 and one who has given his entire life to the party, we decided to warn him only,”

Yechury told reporters here after culmination of the four-day party Central Committee and Politburo meetings of the Communist Party of India-Marxist (CPI-M) here.

The veteran has always got away since in the state, he is the biggest crowd puller and has got a huge fan following in the party and outside.

According to sources, when the Politburo commission presented their report on Achuthanandan’s indiscipline at the Central Committee, a few of the Kerala leaders wanted strict action against him, and one of them even sought he be booted out.

On Sunday morning, Achutanandan was asked by Yechury to come over for a one to one meeting and afterwards, told reporters that he is happy with everything that has happened and retreated to his home here. – IANS