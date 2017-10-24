Free Press Journal
Trending Now
#IndiavsNewZealand
#BiggBoss11
#ElphinstoneStampede
#MannKiBaat
#RyanMurder
#Rohingyas
#GauriLankesh
#TajMahalControversy
#AarushiVerdict
#FIFAU17WorldCup2017
Home / India / Accused shops in mall with cops in tow

Accused shops in mall with cops in tow

— By Agencies | Oct 24, 2017 12:12 am
FOLLOW US:

NEW DELHI: Seven Delhi Police personnel have been dismissed from service for allegedly allowing an arrested middleman, Sukesh Chandrashekhar, in the Election Commission (EC) bribery case to shop in a Bengaluru mall where he had been taken for a court hearing, police said on Monday.

The seven police personnel were suspended and an inquiry ordered against them. Sukesh was arrested for allegedly taking money from AIADMK (Amma) leader TTV Dhinakaran to bribe EC officials in connection with the dispute over the AIADMK poll symbol–‘two leaves’. Chandrasekhar was escorted by the Police for court hearings in Mumbai, Coimbatore and Bengaluru on October 9, 12 and 16 respectively. According to a report submitted by the IT Department to Delhi Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik, Chandrasekhar was allowed to shop in a mall in Bengaluru and even carry out business deals, a senior police officer said.


EDITOR’S PICK

  • A timely booster for the economy

    A comprehensive package to boost economic growth was on the cards, especially after the rather poor numbers last quarter. Thanks…

  • Will robots take your job? Well, that depends. . .

    At the recently concluded World Economic Forum (WEF) conference, one topic that caught the imagination of almost everyone was “Artificial…

  • Air pollution continues to play havoc

    new_delhi_air_pollutionThe realisation that pollution is playing havoc with our lives continues to elude Indians. We are indeed living from moment…

  • Shutting out media sunlight

    The Rajasthan Government could not have anticipated the widespread protests against the ordinance aimed at controlling the reporting and investigation…

  • Discernible anger against BJP

    The prestige connected with winning the ensuing assembly elections particularly in Gujarat being Prime Minister Narendra Modi's home state cannot…