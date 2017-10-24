Accused shops in mall with cops in tow

NEW DELHI: Seven Delhi Police personnel have been dismissed from service for allegedly allowing an arrested middleman, Sukesh Chandrashekhar, in the Election Commission (EC) bribery case to shop in a Bengaluru mall where he had been taken for a court hearing, police said on Monday.

The seven police personnel were suspended and an inquiry ordered against them. Sukesh was arrested for allegedly taking money from AIADMK (Amma) leader TTV Dhinakaran to bribe EC officials in connection with the dispute over the AIADMK poll symbol–‘two leaves’. Chandrasekhar was escorted by the Police for court hearings in Mumbai, Coimbatore and Bengaluru on October 9, 12 and 16 respectively. According to a report submitted by the IT Department to Delhi Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik, Chandrasekhar was allowed to shop in a mall in Bengaluru and even carry out business deals, a senior police officer said.