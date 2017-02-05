Acche din will come in UP after BSP, SP exit: Rajnath

Badaun : Home Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday attacked Samajwadi Party and BSP, saying ‘achche din’ will come in Uttar Pradesh only after the two parties are wiped out in the upcoming Assembly elections.

“There have been wrongdoings in the liquor business at the level of the state government which will be exposed in time to come…achche din have come in the families of those who are asking where are the achche din,” he alleged. He was speaking at a public meeting seeking support for BJP candidate from Bisauli seat Kushagra Sagar.

The Home Minister was referring to Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav and BSP president Mayawati who frequently question when ‘achche din’, promised by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in campaigning for 2014 elections, will come.

Making an appeal to the electorate, he said, “Achche din will come in Uttar Pradesh only after SP and BSP are uprooted in the upcoming polls.”

Attacking Pakistan, Singh termed the Uri attack as a cowardly act for which a befitting reply was given by India.

“I had gone to Pakistan where slogans were raised but I exposed them on their land,” he said. Taking a dig at Rahul Gandhi over his remarks that there will be earthquake once he speaks, Rajnath said said there had not even been a wind and asked the Congress Vice President to speak if he has any ‘masala’ as per his claims. The Union Minister said UP has been giving direction and creating history. It had created history in 2014 by ensuring full majority non-Congress government at the Centre, he added.–PTI