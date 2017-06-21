Absconding judge Karnan arrested from Coimbatore

Chennai: Just-retired Calcutta High Court judge Justice C.S. Karnan, who had gone underground for over a month after the Supreme Court ordered his arrest in a contempt of court case, was arrested from Coimbatore in Tamil Nadu by a police team from West Bengal on Tuesday evening.

Acting on a tip-off, the cops traced him on the premises of a private resort. The Bengal policemen were assisted by the Tamil Nadu police in the operation. Confirming his arrest, Coimbatore Police Commissioner Amalraj said the former judge would be taken by a flight to Chennai from where he would be flown to either Kolkata or New Delhi.

Justice Karnan’s counsel, Mathews J Nedumpara, too, said his client had gone to Tamil Nadu two-three days ago and was arrested in Coimbatore. Nedumpara had earlier told the Supreme Court that the retired high court judge was entitled to know why he was convicted for contempt of court by a seven-judge bench headed by Chief Justice J.S. Khehar.

The Supreme Court had sentenced Justice Karnan to six months in prison on charges of contempt on May 9, a first for a serving judicial officer in what has been an unprecedented face-off in the upper judiciary over alleged corruption. The move against Justice Karnan came after a month-long, and sometimes farcical, standoff with the top court that saw the two sides issuing a string of orders against each other.

Karnan’s arrest orders came a day after he sentenced Chief Justice of India J.S. Khehar and six other judges of the Supreme Court to five years in jail under the SC/ST Act.

Before the West Bengal police team could pursue him, Justice Karnan had gone underground on May 10. Initially, police believed he had gone to the pilgrim town of Kalahasti in neighbouring Andhra Pradesh but later were clueless on his whereabouts as the judge had switched off his mobile phone and there was no way to trace him. On June 12, Justice Karnan retired after attaining the age of superannuation.