Abdul Karim Telgi, Fake stamp paper scam convict, passes away in Bengaluru

Bengaluru: Abdul Karim Telgi, a convict in multi-crore fake stamp paper scam, died of multiple organ failure on Thursday in Victoria hospital.

Telgi, who was suffering from meningitis, was on a ventilator support since the last two days and died at around 1555 hrs. He was admitted to hospital last week.

Telgi, who was convicted in 2007, was serving 30 years of rigorous imprisonment at the Parappana Agrahara Central Jail in Bengaluru in connection with the scam. In July 2017, a report by DIG (Prisons) D Roopa revealed that the convict used to get special treatment at the jail, and was allotted three-four inmates to give him a body massage, owing to his severe health condition.

He had also been diagnosed with AIDS and was undergoing treatment for that as well. Telgi was convicted for producing fake stamp paper along with his agents, and allegedly selling it to banks, insurance companies and brokerage firms.

He was also slapped with a fine of Rs 202 crore in the case.