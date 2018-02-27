AAP submits video of assault on MLAs to Delhi Police

New Delhi : Senior Aam Aadmi Party leaders Sanjay Singh and Ashutosh met Delhi Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik here on Monday and submitted video “evidence” of an assault on two AAP MLAs a few days back.

After handing over the videos to the police, Singh told the media that they have been assured of police action against the perpetrators, reports IANS.

Ashish Khetan and Imran Hussein were allegedly heckled and their party volunteers thrashed by a mob inside the Delhi Secretariat on February 20, after Chief Secretary Anshu Prakash alleged that he was assaulted by party MLAs at Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s residence the night before.

Earlier in the day, Delhi Police told a court that CCTV cameras at the Chief Minister’s house were tampered with. In response to which, Singh said: “CCTV cameras come under the supervision of the police. Delhi Police should be questioned if they were tampered with.”

Meanwhile, The IAS officers on Monday demanded an written apology from Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal over the alleged assault on Chief Secretary Anshu Prakash. Addressing a IAS Joint Forum here, Pooja Joshi stated that they would continue with the protest sporting black bands protesting the same.

Delhi govt mulls live streaming of meetings

NEW DELHI: The Delhi government is mulling live streaming of all official meetings that are held between AAP ministers and officers, following the row over alleged assault on Chief Secretary Anshu Prakash at the chief minister’s residence last week.

A senior govt official said that as per the proposal, live feed of meetings with audio output will be available on a website.

If the proposal is passed, the government will make a provision for a separate fund in the upcoming state budget, he said.