AAP Punjab chief Bhagwant Mann resigns from post, after Arvind Kejriwal’s apology to Majithia

A day after Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal tendered an apology for levelling charges of involvement in drugs trade against Shiromani Akali Dal leader Bikram Singh Majithia, Aam Aadmi Party’s (AAP) Punjab chief Bhagwant Mann resigns from his post in the party.

“In the recent past I made certain statements and allegations against you regarding your alleged involvement in drug trade. These statements became a political issue. Now I’ve learnt that the allegations are unfounded. Hence there should be no politics on such issues. I hereby withdraw all my statements and allegations made against you and apologise for the same,” Kejriwal said on Thursday.

Talking to reporters here this evening, Majithia said he had accepted the apology. “I thank Kejriwal for showing greatness in seeking apology for his remarks made against me. I have told my lawyers that from our side, this case ends as Kejriwal has sought apology. I have asked my counsels to withdraw the defamation case. Person makes mistake and with the grace of God, if I have the ability to forgive and I will forgive,” the SAD leader said.

Majithia had filed a defamation case against Kejriwal and Ashish Khetan in May 2015 accusing them of tarnishing his image by alleging his involvements with drug trade. “I had said from the beginning that either he will say sorry or he will go to jail. Sending someone to jail is not my intention, it was to protect my honour,” he asserted.

“It is indeed a historical moment that a sitting chief minister has submitted a written apology in court withdrawing all statements he made against me besides regretting the damage caused to my esteem as well as hurt caused to my family, friends and well wishers. In today’s day and age, we are bound to commit mistakes. It is human nature. Kejriwal has displayed great courage to admit his mistake and move on,” said Majithia.

Majithia said the entire controversy had taken a toll on his mother, whom he lost, because she could not understand this kind of politics. My wife also went through a difficult phase, I thank the almighty that this chapter has ended and truth has prevailed, he said. “If my two little kids were asked in school that your father does such things, you can imagine what could have been my position. What answer I could have given to them,” he added.

AAP leader Ashish Khetan had apologized as well, he added. Meanwhile, the AAP said that Kejriwal was facing dozens of civil and criminal cases related to defamation, putting hoardings or posters during election campaigns, violation of Sec 144, public protests etc in Delhi and other parts of India like Varanasi, Amethi, Punjab, Assam, Maharashtra, Goa and many other places.

(Inputs from PTI)